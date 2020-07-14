All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Halsey Flats

514 Brightwood Pl · (502) 549-1214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive August rent FREE if moved in by July 24, 2020, and we'll add a $500 Amazon gift card if moved in by July 10, 2020! 13-month lease required; call for details.
Location

514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY 40207
Bellewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504SA20 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 7111MA3 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 7016CA4 · Avail. Aug 20

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halsey Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
basketball court
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Discover the difference at Halsey Flats. We are conveniently located and are just minutes away from major interstates. Halsey Flats offers surprisingly affordable homes in a location that can't be beat. Newly renovated and spacious studio, 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and many interior upgrades, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and full-size washer/dryers or connections. Our community features a sparkling swimming pool, a laundry facility, a playground, and a fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community. Call us today to schedule your personal tour. Halsey Flats Apartments is located in Louisville, Kentucky in the 40207 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1968. We began an extensive renovation in 2018 and our property contains 540 apartments in 2 or 3 story buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Non-refundable $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive dog breed restrictions do apply, contact the office for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking is available for residents and guests. Residents must register all vehicles in the leasing office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Halsey Flats have any available units?
Halsey Flats has 24 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Halsey Flats have?
Some of Halsey Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halsey Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Halsey Flats is offering the following rent specials: Receive August rent FREE if moved in by July 24, 2020, and we'll add a $500 Amazon gift card if moved in by July 10, 2020! 13-month lease required; call for details.
Is Halsey Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Halsey Flats is pet friendly.
Does Halsey Flats offer parking?
Yes, Halsey Flats offers parking.
Does Halsey Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halsey Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halsey Flats have a pool?
Yes, Halsey Flats has a pool.
Does Halsey Flats have accessible units?
No, Halsey Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Halsey Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halsey Flats has units with dishwashers.

