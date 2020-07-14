Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool parking basketball court business center cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Discover the difference at Halsey Flats. We are conveniently located and are just minutes away from major interstates. Halsey Flats offers surprisingly affordable homes in a location that can't be beat. Newly renovated and spacious studio, 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and many interior upgrades, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and full-size washer/dryers or connections. Our community features a sparkling swimming pool, a laundry facility, a playground, and a fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community. Call us today to schedule your personal tour. Halsey Flats Apartments is located in Louisville, Kentucky in the 40207 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1968. We began an extensive renovation in 2018 and our property contains 540 apartments in 2 or 3 story buildings.