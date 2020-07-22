All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like Avoca Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
Avoca Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

Avoca Apartments

1405 Avoca Ridge Drive · (502) 353-1181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY 40223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avoca Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living. Choose from our one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments with modern finishes such as LVT hardwood-style flooring, contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more. Plus with an amenity package you wont find anywhere else, you'll find yourself right at home at Avoca Apartments. Come home and relax at the fire pits or cook dinner with friends and family at our outdoor kitchen. Break a sweat in the early morning or late at night in the 24-hour fitness center or take a moment to relax in the clubhouse and game room. On those warm summer days, soak up some sun at the resort-style pool. Whatever you're looking for, Avoca Apartments has you covered.Located on the east side of Louisville in the tranquil Anchorage neighborhood, our apartment building gives you access to everything. Grab drinks and dinner at nearby restaurants like The Village Anchor or Blind Squirrel. Take a shopping spree at Mall St Matthews. Located just 20 minutes from the heart of downtown Louisville, residents are just a short drive away from everything the city has to offer! Our building places you near entertainment, nightlife, and so much more.Live at Avoca Apartments, Louisvilles newest apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18.
Deposit: $300; Deposits are based on credit. Max deposit is $1,805.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Aggressive breed restrictions. Please call for more information on our pet policy!
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Aggressive breeds are restricted. Please call for more information about our pet policy!
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avoca Apartments have any available units?
Avoca Apartments has 30 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Avoca Apartments have?
Some of Avoca Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avoca Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Avoca Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avoca Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Avoca Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Avoca Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Avoca Apartments offers parking.
Does Avoca Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avoca Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avoca Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Avoca Apartments has a pool.
Does Avoca Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Avoca Apartments has accessible units.
Does Avoca Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avoca Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Avoca Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40245
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive
Louisville, KY 52077
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir
Louisville, KY 40243
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40214
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr
Louisville, KY 40242

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLouisville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KY
Shelbyville, KYProspect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Clifton HeightsValley StationOld Louisville
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity