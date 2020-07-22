Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living. Choose from our one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments with modern finishes such as LVT hardwood-style flooring, contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more. Plus with an amenity package you wont find anywhere else, you'll find yourself right at home at Avoca Apartments. Come home and relax at the fire pits or cook dinner with friends and family at our outdoor kitchen. Break a sweat in the early morning or late at night in the 24-hour fitness center or take a moment to relax in the clubhouse and game room. On those warm summer days, soak up some sun at the resort-style pool. Whatever you're looking for, Avoca Apartments has you covered.Located on the east side of Louisville in the tranquil Anchorage neighborhood, our apartment building gives you access to everything. Grab drinks and dinner at nearby restaurants like The Village Anchor or Blind Squirrel. Take a shopping spree at Mall St Matthews. Located just 20 minutes from the heart of downtown Louisville, residents are just a short drive away from everything the city has to offer! Our building places you near entertainment, nightlife, and so much more.Live at Avoca Apartments, Louisvilles newest apartment community.