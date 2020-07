Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator furnished carpet oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center

Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to offer. All utilities are included in these spacious studios and one-bedroom apartments, including onsite laundry facilities, fitness center (coming soon), off-street parking, and onsite security. Schedule a showing to check out your new home at Lofts on Ormsby today!