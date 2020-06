Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Newly Remodeled! All Electric! Large 2 Bedroom! - This newly remodeled house has all laminate flooring, a large open living room and dine-in kitchen! Lots of cabinet and counter space! Many windows to let in the natural light! A separate laundry room for a full size set! And the large yard is completely fenced in! All new everything!

Central heat and window units for the A/C. We supply the A/C units! All electric, no gas bill! Section 8 Recipients welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5834804)