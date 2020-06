Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

You're going to love it! This open floor plan packs a punch with its modern industrial yet chic style of architecture. Black Granite Counter tops in the kitchen and the beautiful bamboo flooring in both the great room combine to make this open floor plan simply beautiful. Nice size balcony overlooks the courtyard. Huge walk in closet and nice size shower. Washer and Dryer included. Forget about parking problems because the owner pays for parking in this unit! The owner also pays all water and sewer fees. The tenant pays electric and cable TV/internet if desired. Walk to classes, Restaurants, shopping and even Downtown Lexington. This location also boasts unparalleled safety with covered-private parking, cctv cameras and secured entry.