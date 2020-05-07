296 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent Location! Single Family with a loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on the main floor. Hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile. Great size master with en-suite and walk in closet! Kitchen features a breakfast bar and open concept to living room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Dining area opens onto a large back deck overlooking a fenced yard and green space. Home features a two car garage that adjoins the laundry room. This home has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W.