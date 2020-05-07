All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 296 Forest Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
296 Forest Hill Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:18 PM

296 Forest Hill Drive

296 Forest Hill Drive · (859) 309-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

296 Forest Hill Drive, Lexington, KY 40509

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent Location! Single Family with a loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on the main floor. Hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile. Great size master with en-suite and walk in closet! Kitchen features a breakfast bar and open concept to living room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Dining area opens onto a large back deck overlooking a fenced yard and green space. Home features a two car garage that adjoins the laundry room. This home has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Forest Hill Drive have any available units?
296 Forest Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 Forest Hill Drive have?
Some of 296 Forest Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Forest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
296 Forest Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Forest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Forest Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 296 Forest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 296 Forest Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 296 Forest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Forest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Forest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 296 Forest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 296 Forest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 296 Forest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Forest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Forest Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 296 Forest Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way
Lexington, KY 40515
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way
Lexington, KY 40517
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir
Lexington, KY 40509
The August
4070 Victoria Way
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity