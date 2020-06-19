All apartments in Lexington
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:32 AM

2790 Mable Lane

2790 Mable Lane · (859) 223-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY 40511
Masterson Station

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor. Fully equipped kitchen, complete w/ side by side white refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Lawn maintenance included. All electric. Large covered deck offers the perfect sanctuary at the end of the day. Ceiling fans in every room. Each spacious bedroom has its own private bath & tons of closet space. Extra-large two car garage w/ built in shelving. An office & half bath in the basement offers a quiet and convenient place to work from home. Within walking distance to the neighborhood playground, clubhouse & pool where the membership is optional. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from the 24-hour Kroger's grocery. One year minimum lease Agent/Owner. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Mable Lane have any available units?
2790 Mable Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 Mable Lane have?
Some of 2790 Mable Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Mable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Mable Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Mable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Mable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2790 Mable Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2790 Mable Lane does offer parking.
Does 2790 Mable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 Mable Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Mable Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2790 Mable Lane has a pool.
Does 2790 Mable Lane have accessible units?
No, 2790 Mable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Mable Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 Mable Lane has units with dishwashers.
