2790 Mable Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor. Fully equipped kitchen, complete w/ side by side white refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Lawn maintenance included. All electric. Large covered deck offers the perfect sanctuary at the end of the day. Ceiling fans in every room. Each spacious bedroom has its own private bath & tons of closet space. Extra-large two car garage w/ built in shelving. An office & half bath in the basement offers a quiet and convenient place to work from home. Within walking distance to the neighborhood playground, clubhouse & pool where the membership is optional. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from the 24-hour Kroger's grocery. One year minimum lease Agent/Owner. Available June 15th.