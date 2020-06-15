1208 Raeford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning executive rental home! All brick two story home on full basement with private backyard that includes huge concrete patio along side covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Impressive two-story entry, first floor suite with bathroom & walk-in closet, office/den, gorgeous dining room, two-story great room complete with two levels of windows. Huge kitchen w/ granite countertops. Second floor with massive master suite w/fireplace, bathroom and huge closet. An additional 3 bedrooms on this level and two full bathrooms w/ separate utility room. The basement completes the home with living area, wet bar, bathroom, bedroom and tons of storage!Tenant occupied until July 1st.