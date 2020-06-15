All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 1208 Raeford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1208 Raeford Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:04 AM

1208 Raeford Drive

1208 Raeford Lane · (859) 309-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1208 Raeford Lane, Lexington, KY 40513
Beaumont Residential

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning executive rental home! All brick two story home on full basement with private backyard that includes huge concrete patio along side covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Impressive two-story entry, first floor suite with bathroom & walk-in closet, office/den, gorgeous dining room, two-story great room complete with two levels of windows. Huge kitchen w/ granite countertops. Second floor with massive master suite w/fireplace, bathroom and huge closet. An additional 3 bedrooms on this level and two full bathrooms w/ separate utility room. The basement completes the home with living area, wet bar, bathroom, bedroom and tons of storage!Tenant occupied until July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Raeford Drive have any available units?
1208 Raeford Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Raeford Drive have?
Some of 1208 Raeford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Raeford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Raeford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Raeford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Raeford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1208 Raeford Drive offer parking?
No, 1208 Raeford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Raeford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Raeford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Raeford Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Raeford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Raeford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Raeford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Raeford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Raeford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1208 Raeford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way
Lexington, KY 40509
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St
Lexington, KY 40509
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY 40511
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd
Lexington, KY 40504

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity