Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM

12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
6 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
16 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 18 at 04:20 PM
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 Sun Way apt D
1305 Sun Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
1250 sqft
2 bedroom town home - 2 bedroom townhome. $250 security deposit special! 1 pet and 25 pound weight limit with additional charges. Call or text Nick at 270-320-6425 to schedule a showing. (RLNE3841549)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 Neal St
1507 Neal Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
NO PETS!!! Security deposit $800 $50 application fee which includes a background check. Please call or email for more details. Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home features hardwood floors & laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1713 Johnson Street
1713 Johnson Dr, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
1713 Johnson Street Available 09/01/20 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR WKU - 2 bedroom one bath home available September 2020 near Western Ky University ! Refrigerator, stove included ; also has a washer/dryer hookup area separate just off the kitchen

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
237 Kendale St
237 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
$35 Application Fee which includes background check. Security deposit same as one months rent Pets Negotiable For more info Call/text 2706055150 or email rentals@coldwellbankerbg.com Cute Little Home! Fully Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
Results within 1 mile of Bowling Green

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.

July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bowling Green rent trends were flat over the past month

Bowling Green rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bowling Green stand at $570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $722 for a two-bedroom. Bowling Green's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bowling Green rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bowling Green, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bowling Green is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bowling Green's median two-bedroom rent of $722 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bowling Green fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bowling Green than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Bowling Green.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

