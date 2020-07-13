15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 18 at 04:20pm
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Kendale Street
229 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3BR 2BA home in Mcfaddens Ferry subdivision - This 3BR 2BA 1 car garage home is rent ready. It has upgraded appliances, LVT flooring, and stainless steel fixtures throughout. (RLNE5891554)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Sun Way apt D
1305 Sun Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
1250 sqft
2 bedroom town home - 2 bedroom townhome. $250 security deposit special! 1 pet and 25 pound weight limit with additional charges. Call or text Nick at 270-320-6425 to schedule a showing. (RLNE3841549)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Audley Avenue
272 Audley Avenue, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom - 1 bedroom. 1 bath. 860 square feet. Walk in closet. Private balcony. (RLNE3841550)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Kendale St
237 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
$35 Application Fee which includes background check. Security deposit same as one months rent Pets Negotiable For more info Call/text 2706055150 or email rentals@coldwellbankerbg.com Cute Little Home! Fully Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1212 Stubbins Street
1212 Stubbins Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1555 Chestnut Street
1555 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
480 sqft
Newly renovated. Laundry facilities available (pay when used). Appliances you see when you got by the apartment is whats included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Southland
2104 Southland Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom! Close to Campus - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4059426)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2122 Creason St
2122 Creason Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home has fenced in backyard and detached two car garage, very close to WKU campus. Deposit is $1000, pets are negotiable with a non refundable, one time fee. Application fee is $50 per adult that would live in the home! (RLNE4077889)
Results within 1 mile of Bowling Green

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Bowling Green

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Birdland Dr
237 Birdland Drive, Plano, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
$1000 a month, Secure deposit same as one months rent $35 application person over 18 yrs of age. Application fee includes background check. Check includes credit , criminal, and eviction records. Pets negotiable This home is located in Plano.

July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bowling Green rent trends were flat over the past month

Bowling Green rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bowling Green stand at $570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $722 for a two-bedroom. Bowling Green's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bowling Green rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bowling Green, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bowling Green is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bowling Green's median two-bedroom rent of $722 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bowling Green fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bowling Green than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Bowling Green.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

