5 Apartments for rent in Owensboro, KY📍
Seven Hills
Keystone Apartments
1101 Burlew Blvd, Owensboro, KY
1 Bedroom
$585
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
820 sqft
The home you have been waiting for is waiting for you at Keystone Apartments. Nestled in a park like setting, we have a floor plan that will fit your lifestyle and needs. Come enjoy our friendly, neighborhood community.
Northwest Side
59 Dublin Lane - 8
59 Dublin Ln, Owensboro, KY
1 Bedroom
$400
450 sqft
No pets allowed
Southeast Owensboro
Kingston Square
1085 East Byers Avenue, Owensboro, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Don't sweat the cost of moving anymore! Sign a lease today and we will pay up to $400 of your moving expenses! These newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath spacious apartments come with new flooring, new appliances, and a whole new look!!! Laundry
4618 Iron Circle
4618 Iron Circle Drive, Daviess County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home is now move in ready! -Located in a great neighborhood -Two car garage with automated door -Allows 1 pet, 40 lbs or smaller -Huge back patio with outside lights -Large fenced in back yard with storage building
2230 N Orchard Rd 504
2230 County Road 310 West, Spencer County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,766
Lincoln Park 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 297991 With some of the hottest dining, shopping, bars and cafes at your doorstep, 2230 N. Orchard is urban excitement at its best. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Owensboro, the median rent is $548 for a studio, $562 for a 1-bedroom, $742 for a 2-bedroom, and $932 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Owensboro, check out our monthly Owensboro Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Owensboro area include Brescia University, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Owensboro from include Evansville, Madisonville, and Newburgh.