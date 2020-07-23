/
warren county
24 Apartments for rent in Warren County, KY📍
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
$739
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$930
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.
2105 Southland
2105 Southland Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Single Family Home in City School District (RLNE5979249)
237 Kendale St
237 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
$35 Application Fee which includes background check. Security deposit same as one months rent Pets Negotiable For more info Call/text 2706055150 or email rentals@coldwellbankerbg.com Cute Little Home! Fully Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home.
135 E. 11th Ave.
135 East 11th Avenue, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
1276 sqft
2 BD 1 BA Home - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home is near Downtown Bowling Green. (RLNE5896790)
229 Kendale Street
229 Kendale Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3BR 2BA home in Mcfaddens Ferry subdivision - This 3BR 2BA 1 car garage home is rent ready. It has upgraded appliances, LVT flooring, and stainless steel fixtures throughout. (RLNE5891554)
237 Birdland Dr
237 Birdland Drive, Plano, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
$1000 a month, Secure deposit same as one months rent $35 application person over 18 yrs of age. Application fee includes background check. Check includes credit , criminal, and eviction records. Pets negotiable This home is located in Plano.
710 Red Maple Street
710 Red Maple St, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
3BR 2BA home in Greystone subdivision - This 3BR 2BA home is ready to rent. It has an open floor plan and many extras. The kitchen is complete with a stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, and pantry.
1507 Neal St
1507 Neal Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
NO PETS!!! Security deposit $800 $50 application fee which includes a background check. Please call or email for more details. Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home features hardwood floors & laminate flooring throughout.
302 Lyndale Ave.
302 Lyndale Avenue, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Single Family home - Single family home in city school district (RLNE4286061)
255 Walnut Creek Court
255 Walnut Creek Drive, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
1088 sqft
255 Walnut Creek Court Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Car Garage Townhome (RLNE4213183)
2122 Creason St
2122 Creason Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home has fenced in backyard and detached two car garage, very close to WKU campus. Deposit is $1000, pets are negotiable with a non refundable, one time fee. Application fee is $50 per adult that would live in the home! (RLNE4077889)
2104 Southland
2104 Southland Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom! Close to Campus - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4059426)
1037 Mercer Rd
1037 Mercer Road, Warren County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$975
Call if interested 270-535-2215-no emails. $20 non-refundable application fee. Beautiful home on 21 wooded acres. If you are looking for country living with lots of privacy look no further.
1709 Johnson Dr.
1709 Johnson Drive, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Single Family Home - 2 bedroom 1 bath in city school district (RLNE4022540)
1305 Sun Way apt D
1305 Sun Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
1250 sqft
2 bedroom town home - 2 bedroom townhome. $250 security deposit special! 1 pet and 25 pound weight limit with additional charges. Call or text Nick at 270-320-6425 to schedule a showing. (RLNE3841549)
1713 Johnson Street
1713 Johnson Dr, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
1713 Johnson Street Available 09/01/20 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR WKU - 2 bedroom one bath home available September 2020 near Western Ky University ! Refrigerator, stove included ; also has a washer/dryer hookup area separate just off the kitchen
707 Covington Street
707 Covington Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1378 sqft
707 Covington Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath- Potter Gray District - AVAILALBLE 9/1/20....Gorgeous home with a HUGE upstairs bonus room that could be a 3RD BEDROOM.
213 Walnut Creek Dr
213 Walnut Creek Ct, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$934
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom townhome is located in the Jennings Mill subdivision off of Morgantown Rd.
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warren County area include Nashville State Community College, Brescia University, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, and Bowling Green have apartments for rent.