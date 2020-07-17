5166 Villa Pl.

Amenities
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.
This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing.
Photos of finished unit coming soon.
(RLNE5604364)