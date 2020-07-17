5166 Villa Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fire pit clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool

Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.



This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing.

Photos of finished unit coming soon.



(RLNE5604364)