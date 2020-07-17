All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 5166 Villa Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
5166 Villa Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5166 Villa Pl.

5166 N Villa Pl · (316) 854-0050 ext. 1105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS 67226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5166 Villa Pl. · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.

This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing.
Photos of finished unit coming soon.

(RLNE5604364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5166 Villa Pl. have any available units?
5166 Villa Pl. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5166 Villa Pl. have?
Some of 5166 Villa Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5166 Villa Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5166 Villa Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5166 Villa Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5166 Villa Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5166 Villa Pl. offer parking?
No, 5166 Villa Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 5166 Villa Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5166 Villa Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5166 Villa Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 5166 Villa Pl. has a pool.
Does 5166 Villa Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5166 Villa Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5166 Villa Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5166 Villa Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5166 Villa Pl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymsWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delano
North Riverside

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity