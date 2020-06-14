Rent Calculator
All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1
3012 East 1st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3012 East 1st Street North, Wichita, KS 67214
Uptown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- 2 bed
1 bath
$600 rent
$500 deposit
$35 application fee per adult
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4710413)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have any available units?
3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita, KS
.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wichita Rent Report
.
Is 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 E 1st St. N. Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
