Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
2505 W University Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2505 W University Ave

2505 West University Street · No Longer Available
Wichita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2505 West University Street, Wichita, KS 67213
Sunflower

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION ! Immaculate 2 bed 1 bath open REMODELED home with 1 car detached. Open living room/kitchen floor plan with Stainless appliances and large bedrooms. Call or text for showings or more information. 316 655 2365 - Crystal

(RLNE5917914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 W University Ave have any available units?
2505 W University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 2505 W University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2505 W University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 W University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2505 W University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 2505 W University Ave offer parking?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2505 W University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 W University Ave have a pool?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2505 W University Ave have accessible units?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 W University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 W University Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 W University Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
