All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 7306 Reeder St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
7306 Reeder St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

7306 Reeder St

7306 Reeder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7306 Reeder Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Tomahawk Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath with Finished Basement - Nicely updated split entry home with many new updates: New paint colors throughout, newer energy efficient windows, doors, patio, cabinets, counters. Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwood floors thru-out the main floor! Updated hall bath upstairs! Finished lower level rec rm w/full bath! Fenced backyard with storage shed! Washer and Dryer in the home for tenant use. Two car garage with storage shelves. Close to shopping and in the Shawnee Mission School district

(RLNE4059568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Reeder St have any available units?
7306 Reeder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Reeder St have?
Some of 7306 Reeder St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Reeder St currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Reeder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Reeder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7306 Reeder St is pet friendly.
Does 7306 Reeder St offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Reeder St offers parking.
Does 7306 Reeder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Reeder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Reeder St have a pool?
No, 7306 Reeder St does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Reeder St have accessible units?
No, 7306 Reeder St does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Reeder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Reeder St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City