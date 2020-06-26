7306 Reeder St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath with Finished Basement - Nicely updated split entry home with many new updates: New paint colors throughout, newer energy efficient windows, doors, patio, cabinets, counters. Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwood floors thru-out the main floor! Updated hall bath upstairs! Finished lower level rec rm w/full bath! Fenced backyard with storage shed! Washer and Dryer in the home for tenant use. Two car garage with storage shelves. Close to shopping and in the Shawnee Mission School district



(RLNE4059568)