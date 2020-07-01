Come home to this fully updated 3 bedroom home! This home has a brand new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops as well as stainless steel appliances! All appliances are included! Lots of cabinet space with pantry! Hard wood floors throughout the entire home! The bathroom is fully updated! This house has a great location and is close to shopping areas and restaurants!
Call us at 913-583-1515 or visit our website rentingkc.com to schedule a showing of this house today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7039 Nieman Rd have any available units?
7039 Nieman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 Nieman Rd have?
Some of 7039 Nieman Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 Nieman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7039 Nieman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 Nieman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 Nieman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7039 Nieman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7039 Nieman Rd offers parking.
Does 7039 Nieman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7039 Nieman Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 Nieman Rd have a pool?
No, 7039 Nieman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7039 Nieman Rd have accessible units?
No, 7039 Nieman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 Nieman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7039 Nieman Rd has units with dishwashers.
