7039 Nieman Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come home to this fully updated 3 bedroom home! This home has a brand new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops as well as stainless steel appliances! All appliances are included! Lots of cabinet space with pantry! Hard wood floors throughout the entire home! The bathroom is fully updated!

This house has a great location and is close to shopping areas and restaurants!



Call us at 913-583-1515 or visit our website rentingkc.com to schedule a showing of this house today!