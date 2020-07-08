5729 Rosehill Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd1e8c6079 ---- You'll love the updates throughout this house - stainless steel appliances, including microwave, wood cabinets and new carpet! We like the 1-car garage and installed workbench. You'll be within walking distance to so much - elementary school, public library, civic center and Quik Trip. This is a good one! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!