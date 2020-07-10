All apartments in Shawnee
5326 McCormick

5326 Mccormick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Mccormick Drive, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03cca9808c ----
This spacious reverse 1.5 story home sits on a cul-de-sac and fenced yard backs up to wooded lot. This home boasts an over-sized great room, formal dining area, and master suite complete with large walk-in closets, double sinks and tub. The 2nd bedroom on main level could also be a study. The beautiful kitchen has custom cabinetry with island and eat-in dining area with bar and walk-in pantry. Finished basement witha big family room and mediaroom, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, and full bathroom, Lots of unfinished storage space. Upgrades throughout including plank floors and tiled baths!

Available: July 1, 2019
Lease term: Oneor more years
Pets: up to 2 pets depending on breed, size, age

Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 McCormick have any available units?
5326 McCormick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 McCormick have?
Some of 5326 McCormick's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 McCormick currently offering any rent specials?
5326 McCormick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 McCormick pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 McCormick is pet friendly.
Does 5326 McCormick offer parking?
No, 5326 McCormick does not offer parking.
Does 5326 McCormick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 McCormick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 McCormick have a pool?
No, 5326 McCormick does not have a pool.
Does 5326 McCormick have accessible units?
No, 5326 McCormick does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 McCormick have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 McCormick does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
