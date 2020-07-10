5326 McCormick

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03cca9808c ----

This spacious reverse 1.5 story home sits on a cul-de-sac and fenced yard backs up to wooded lot. This home boasts an over-sized great room, formal dining area, and master suite complete with large walk-in closets, double sinks and tub. The 2nd bedroom on main level could also be a study. The beautiful kitchen has custom cabinetry with island and eat-in dining area with bar and walk-in pantry. Finished basement witha big family room and mediaroom, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, and full bathroom, Lots of unfinished storage space. Upgrades throughout including plank floors and tiled baths!



Available: July 1, 2019

Lease term: Oneor more years

Pets: up to 2 pets depending on breed, size, age



Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com



Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable