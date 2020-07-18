13824 West 58th Terrace - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

A prime spot in the Lakeview townhome community! Take in this end unit with the feel of a home but add in the great amenities! Pool, Club House, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal, Trash Pick Up & Water!



A sprawling 2 bd/2.5 bath! This main floor gives the ultimate space to entertain with and large open kitchen in the center of it all! A dining room sits on one end, then a large living room with decorative fireplace on the other. Off the living room is an outdoor patio with plenty of green space around!

The huge kitchen comes with a bar/island on each end, the 4 appliance package (fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher) and tons of counter and cabinet space!

Rounding out the main level is a 1/2 bath!

Take yourself upstairs to the 2 master bedrooms! Both come with an attached, full bathroom and great closet space. 1 of the master closets is a walk-in.

The upstairs hallway provides a laundry space with storage and the owner will provide a full-size washer and dryer!

The unfinished basement can provide versatility with a gym set-up, man cave or bonus room for kids!

1 detached garage and 1 reserved off-street parking space provided.

Small dogs considered!

Corner townhome in Lakeview! Pool, parking, hardwood floors! Owner pays for water, trash and HOA dues. Tenants pay gas and electric.