Shawnee, KS
13824 West 58th Terrace - 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

13824 West 58th Terrace - 1

13824 West 58th Terrace · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13824 West 58th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66216
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A prime spot in the Lakeview townhome community! Take in this end unit with the feel of a home but add in the great amenities! Pool, Club House, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal, Trash Pick Up & Water!

A sprawling 2 bd/2.5 bath! This main floor gives the ultimate space to entertain with and large open kitchen in the center of it all! A dining room sits on one end, then a large living room with decorative fireplace on the other. Off the living room is an outdoor patio with plenty of green space around!
The huge kitchen comes with a bar/island on each end, the 4 appliance package (fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher) and tons of counter and cabinet space!
Rounding out the main level is a 1/2 bath!
Take yourself upstairs to the 2 master bedrooms! Both come with an attached, full bathroom and great closet space. 1 of the master closets is a walk-in.
The upstairs hallway provides a laundry space with storage and the owner will provide a full-size washer and dryer!
The unfinished basement can provide versatility with a gym set-up, man cave or bonus room for kids!
1 detached garage and 1 reserved off-street parking space provided.
Small dogs considered!
Corner townhome in Lakeview! Pool, parking, hardwood floors! Owner pays for water, trash and HOA dues. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have any available units?
13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 has a pool.
Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13824 West 58th Terrace - 1 has units with dishwashers.
