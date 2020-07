Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments guest suite media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Come visit Village at Lionsgate Apartments and find your new home today! Village at Lionsgate Apartments offers upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments with designer finishes. No matter which one you choose, you'll find fully-equipped kitchens, full size washer and dryers, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, suite-style master bedrooms, built-in computer desks, a private patio or balcony, and generous storage space that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home! Select units also include an attached garage, garden tubs perfect for soaking, eat-in kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, and a build-in entertainment center. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you!