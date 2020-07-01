Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed parking business center carport

Signature Place at Nottingham offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Johnson County. This Overland Park apartment home community delivers superior design, comfort and style in a neighborhood. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at homeand savor the abundant amenities created to help residents relax and unwind. Spoil yourself with designer kitchen appliances, marble-tiled fireplaces and oval tubs (selected units), with a decorator designed clubhouse, a fully equipped fitness center and splash/lap pools with spa. Don't forget to spoil your furry family with our off leash dog run, right on property!