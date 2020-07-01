Signature Place

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Married Couple: $60
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short term lease fee: 6 month: $50/month, 9 month: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $25/month, 2 pets: $45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $45/month, garage: $100/month.