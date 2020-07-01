All apartments in Overland Park
Signature Place
Signature Place

9251 W 121st Pl · (913) 871-1641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9251 W 121st Pl, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Fairmont-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Crescent-1

$891

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Drake-1

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Melrose-1

$1,005

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 907 sqft

Wilshire-1

$1,064

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1001 sqft

Wilshire-2

$1,164

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
business center
carport
Signature Place at Nottingham offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Johnson County. This Overland Park apartment home community delivers superior design, comfort and style in a neighborhood. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at homeand savor the abundant amenities created to help residents relax and unwind. Spoil yourself with designer kitchen appliances, marble-tiled fireplaces and oval tubs (selected units), with a decorator designed clubhouse, a fully equipped fitness center and splash/lap pools with spa. Don't forget to spoil your furry family with our off leash dog run, right on property!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Married Couple: $60
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short term lease fee: 6 month: $50/month, 9 month: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $25/month, 2 pets: $45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $45/month, garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature Place have any available units?
Signature Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $825 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,005. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature Place have?
Some of Signature Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature Place currently offering any rent specials?
Signature Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature Place is pet friendly.
Does Signature Place offer parking?
Yes, Signature Place offers parking.
Does Signature Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Signature Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature Place have a pool?
Yes, Signature Place has a pool.
Does Signature Place have accessible units?
No, Signature Place does not have accessible units.
Does Signature Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Signature Place does not have units with dishwashers.
