Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs!



Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS. Visit out community and take a tour of our on-site amenities. Imagine yourself relaxing by the pool, playing on the playground, or enjoying our resident lounge and clubhouse. We are located right off of Grant and 79th Street, just a short few blocks from many restaurants and shops including Oak Park Mall. We’re located within 3 miles of Interstate 35, within 6 miles of I-435, and within 5 minutes of Highway 69. With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you ‘ll never be far from where you need to be! You’ll get where you need to go, when you need to go there, and fast! Our remodeled homes and spacious floorplans will entice you with beautiful interior designs. Grant 79 offers a variety of floor plans at reasonable prices. We allow pets and have many outdoor spaces for your enjoym