All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Grant 79.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Grant 79
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Grant 79

9213 West 79th Street · (913) 243-2395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Grantoch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 084 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grant 79.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs!

Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS. Visit out community and take a tour of our on-site amenities. Imagine yourself relaxing by the pool, playing on the playground, or enjoying our resident lounge and clubhouse. We are located right off of Grant and 79th Street, just a short few blocks from many restaurants and shops including Oak Park Mall. We’re located within 3 miles of Interstate 35, within 6 miles of I-435, and within 5 minutes of Highway 69. With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you ‘ll never be far from where you need to be! You’ll get where you need to go, when you need to go there, and fast! Our remodeled homes and spacious floorplans will entice you with beautiful interior designs. Grant 79 offers a variety of floor plans at reasonable prices. We allow pets and have many outdoor spaces for your enjoym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet $300 (one-time non-refundable), 2 pets $400 (one-time non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: 1 pet $25/month, 2 pets $40/month
restrictions: A pet addendum and vet records are required. All breeds and weights accepted upon interview. For further details on our pet policy, please contact our office staff.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grant 79 have any available units?
Grant 79 has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Grant 79 have?
Some of Grant 79's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grant 79 currently offering any rent specials?
Grant 79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grant 79 pet-friendly?
Yes, Grant 79 is pet friendly.
Does Grant 79 offer parking?
Yes, Grant 79 offers parking.
Does Grant 79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grant 79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grant 79 have a pool?
Yes, Grant 79 has a pool.
Does Grant 79 have accessible units?
No, Grant 79 does not have accessible units.
Does Grant 79 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grant 79 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Grant 79?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Nieman 8 Plex
9201 Nieman Road
Overland Park, KS 66214
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity