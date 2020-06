Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated Overland Park home with New flooring, Updated kitchen, New bathroom, HUGE new deck along with new doors & windows.



Projected move in date availability: August 1



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.