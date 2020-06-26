All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9500 Beverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9500 Beverly Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

9500 Beverly Drive

9500 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9500 Beverly Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be waived with a signed lease! When applying enter promo code DREAMHOME to take advantage of this promotional offer.
Location, location, location! Situated on a corner lot with dual driveway access! An updated kitchen boasts all of the major stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The home also has a bonus room on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace, tons of shelf storage, and access to the back patio. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and a full hall bathroom includes a jetted tub. The master suite has double closets and a shower in the en suite bathroom. The laundry room is located in the finished basement along with a wet bar and an additional half bathroom. The basement also provides direct walk out access to the beautifully landscaped and fenced in backyard. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 Beverly Drive have any available units?
9500 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9500 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 9500 Beverly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9500 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9500 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City