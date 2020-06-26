9500 Beverly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! Situated on a corner lot with dual driveway access! An updated kitchen boasts all of the major stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The home also has a bonus room on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace, tons of shelf storage, and access to the back patio. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and a full hall bathroom includes a jetted tub. The master suite has double closets and a shower in the en suite bathroom. The laundry room is located in the finished basement along with a wet bar and an additional half bathroom. The basement also provides direct walk out access to the beautifully landscaped and fenced in backyard. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.