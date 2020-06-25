All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 26 2019

9420 Walmer

9420 Walmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

9420 Walmer Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Johnson Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c4b2350ec ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. This roomy true ranch has newer carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets, bathroom fixtures.The kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops and natural stone backsplash, new flooring and includes the refrigerator. The updated baths also have solid surface countertops and tile flooring. All 3 bedrooms are nice sized and the master has a private bath and double closets. Lots of windows provide ample light in every room. The unfinished basement provides a great shop area, huge play room and tons of storage. High efficiency HVAC system and extra insulation added. The home has a beautiful big nearly level lawn and is conveniently located on a quiet street just east and north of 95th and Metcalf. Sorry, No Pets. AVAILABLE: June 1st LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in June APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: Yes LAWN SERVICE: Not provided ROOMS: Living Room 17 x 16 Dining Room 9 x 8 Kitchen 10 x 9 Master Bedroom 12 x 10 Bedroom 2 12 x 9 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 Please seeall of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Walmer have any available units?
9420 Walmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 Walmer have?
Some of 9420 Walmer's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Walmer currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Walmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Walmer pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Walmer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9420 Walmer offer parking?
No, 9420 Walmer does not offer parking.
Does 9420 Walmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 Walmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Walmer have a pool?
No, 9420 Walmer does not have a pool.
Does 9420 Walmer have accessible units?
No, 9420 Walmer does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Walmer have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 Walmer does not have units with dishwashers.

