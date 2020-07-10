9403 Ballentine Street

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!*
This is an adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located just off 95th St. and Hwy 69, perfect for the city commuter!
Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, a nicely appointed kitchen, and 2 really great sized bedrooms!
There is also a basement living space with access to the backyard and attached 1 car garage! You also have a community pool, trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included!
Makes sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.