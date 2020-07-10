All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
9403 Ballentine Street
9403 Ballentine Street

9403 Ballentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

9403 Ballentine Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Southdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!*

This is an adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located just off 95th St. and Hwy 69, perfect for the city commuter!

Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, a nicely appointed kitchen, and 2 really great sized bedrooms!

There is also a basement living space with access to the backyard and attached 1 car garage! You also have a community pool, trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included!

Makes sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 Ballentine Street have any available units?
9403 Ballentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9403 Ballentine Street have?
Some of 9403 Ballentine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Ballentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Ballentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 Ballentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9403 Ballentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 9403 Ballentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 9403 Ballentine Street offers parking.
Does 9403 Ballentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 Ballentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 Ballentine Street have a pool?
Yes, 9403 Ballentine Street has a pool.
Does 9403 Ballentine Street have accessible units?
No, 9403 Ballentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 Ballentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 Ballentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

