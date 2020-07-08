9305 West 83rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Enter from front/side unit door into your remodeled oasis. The open living room, dining room, kitchen comb is great for entertaining or single/family day to day living. With wood laminate floors throughout main level! Don't miss the brand new kitchen with updated appliances AND soft close cabinet drawers AND the lazy susan built in in the corner. 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor and the hall bath. Downstairs you have a 2nd family room, with sliding door to front patio area, and the 3rd bedrooms. Basement level also has laundry room with Washer and Dryer PROVIDED and a half bath for convenience. One car attached garaged as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.