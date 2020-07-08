All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9305 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9305 West 83rd Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

9305 West 83rd Street

9305 W 83rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9305 W 83rd St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Elmhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Enter from front/side unit door into your remodeled oasis. The open living room, dining room, kitchen comb is great for entertaining or single/family day to day living. With wood laminate floors throughout main level! Don't miss the brand new kitchen with updated appliances AND soft close cabinet drawers AND the lazy susan built in in the corner. 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor and the hall bath. Downstairs you have a 2nd family room, with sliding door to front patio area, and the 3rd bedrooms. Basement level also has laundry room with Washer and Dryer PROVIDED and a half bath for convenience. One car attached garaged as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 West 83rd Street have any available units?
9305 West 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 9305 West 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
9305 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street offers parking.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9305 West 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City