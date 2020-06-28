All apartments in Overland Park
8820 W 124th Ter
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:58 PM

8820 W 124th Ter

8820 West 124th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8820 West 124th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Available NOW! Another fantastic home from Kate and the team at Renter's Warehouse. 5 Bedroom, 3.5 bath in Blue Valley school district! Finished basement, large fenced yard, open kitchen, large master with sitting room, vaulted ceilings, AND laundry room off the master bedroom. Owner open to a SHORT TERM lease and home is partially furnished if desired! No smoking. Security deposit equal to one's month's rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets negotiable w/ one-time pet fee. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 W 124th Ter have any available units?
8820 W 124th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 W 124th Ter have?
Some of 8820 W 124th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 W 124th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8820 W 124th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 W 124th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 W 124th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8820 W 124th Ter offer parking?
No, 8820 W 124th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 8820 W 124th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 W 124th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 W 124th Ter have a pool?
No, 8820 W 124th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8820 W 124th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8820 W 124th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 W 124th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 W 124th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
