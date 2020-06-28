8820 W 124th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Available NOW! Another fantastic home from Kate and the team at Renter's Warehouse. 5 Bedroom, 3.5 bath in Blue Valley school district! Finished basement, large fenced yard, open kitchen, large master with sitting room, vaulted ceilings, AND laundry room off the master bedroom. Owner open to a SHORT TERM lease and home is partially furnished if desired! No smoking. Security deposit equal to one's month's rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets negotiable w/ one-time pet fee. Renters insurance required.