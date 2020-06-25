8745 106th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b993f0c03e ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.Light and airy end unit with Lots of windows. Newer carpet and paint. Separate Den/Office w/walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings in Great Roomand Master.Great Room has fireplace with mantle and brick hearth. Wood-look Pergo floors in entry, Dining and Kitchen. Balcony off Master w/sliding glass door. Convenient galley-style kitchen and refrigerator stays. Includes Carport, clubhouse/pool access, snow removal and trash pickup. SHOWING; NOTE: This home is occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current residents. AVAILABLE: JULY 1ST LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Sorry, no pets Room sizes: GRT16X131 DEN 13X8 DIN 11X10 MBR 16X11 BR2 12X12 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable