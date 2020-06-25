All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8745 106th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8745 106th Terrace
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:50 PM

8745 106th Terrace

8745 West 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8745 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b993f0c03e ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.Light and airy end unit with Lots of windows. Newer carpet and paint. Separate Den/Office w/walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings in Great Roomand Master.Great Room has fireplace with mantle and brick hearth. Wood-look Pergo floors in entry, Dining and Kitchen. Balcony off Master w/sliding glass door. Convenient galley-style kitchen and refrigerator stays. Includes Carport, clubhouse/pool access, snow removal and trash pickup. SHOWING; NOTE: This home is occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current residents. AVAILABLE: JULY 1ST LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Sorry, no pets Room sizes: GRT16X131 DEN 13X8 DIN 11X10 MBR 16X11 BR2 12X12 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 106th Terrace have any available units?
8745 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8745 106th Terrace have?
Some of 8745 106th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8745 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8745 106th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8745 106th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8745 106th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8745 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 106th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8745 106th Terrace has a pool.
Does 8745 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8745 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8745 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City