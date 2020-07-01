All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

8667 Hadley Street

8667 Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

8667 Hadley Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Santa Fe Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8667 Hadley Street - fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 187655

This is a spacious and open 2 bedroom 1 bath house, fully updated and renovated kitchen that is open to dining and living room. All new stainless appliances, new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, new counters and backsplash. Washer and dryer included. Bigger than normal bedrooms and closets. 1 car garage, plenty of storage space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187655
Property Id 187655

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5387781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8667 Hadley Street have any available units?
8667 Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8667 Hadley Street have?
Some of 8667 Hadley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8667 Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
8667 Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8667 Hadley Street pet-friendly?
No, 8667 Hadley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8667 Hadley Street offer parking?
Yes, 8667 Hadley Street offers parking.
Does 8667 Hadley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8667 Hadley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8667 Hadley Street have a pool?
No, 8667 Hadley Street does not have a pool.
Does 8667 Hadley Street have accessible units?
No, 8667 Hadley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8667 Hadley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8667 Hadley Street has units with dishwashers.

