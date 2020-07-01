Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

8667 Hadley Street - fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 187655



This is a spacious and open 2 bedroom 1 bath house, fully updated and renovated kitchen that is open to dining and living room. All new stainless appliances, new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, new counters and backsplash. Washer and dryer included. Bigger than normal bedrooms and closets. 1 car garage, plenty of storage space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187655

Property Id 187655



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5387781)