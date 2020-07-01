Amenities
8667 Hadley Street - fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 187655
This is a spacious and open 2 bedroom 1 bath house, fully updated and renovated kitchen that is open to dining and living room. All new stainless appliances, new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, new counters and backsplash. Washer and dryer included. Bigger than normal bedrooms and closets. 1 car garage, plenty of storage space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187655
No Dogs Allowed
