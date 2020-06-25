8336 Carter

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f5f27a055 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF OF AUGUST RENT FOR MOVE IN BY 8/15. This 2-story duplex features a big open living room dining room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and walkout to patio, long kitchen with white cabinets and tile floor, and main floor master suite with full bath. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper floor. The basement level has the garage, semi-finished rec room space and a large storage area. Newer wall and trim paint throughout. Located on a large shady corner lot facing green space across the street. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable