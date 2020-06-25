All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

8336 Carter

8336 Carter Street · No Longer Available
Location

8336 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f5f27a055 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF OF AUGUST RENT FOR MOVE IN BY 8/15. This 2-story duplex features a big open living room dining room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and walkout to patio, long kitchen with white cabinets and tile floor, and main floor master suite with full bath. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper floor. The basement level has the garage, semi-finished rec room space and a large storage area. Newer wall and trim paint throughout. Located on a large shady corner lot facing green space across the street. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Carter have any available units?
8336 Carter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8336 Carter currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Carter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Carter pet-friendly?
No, 8336 Carter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8336 Carter offer parking?
Yes, 8336 Carter offers parking.
Does 8336 Carter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Carter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Carter have a pool?
No, 8336 Carter does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Carter have accessible units?
No, 8336 Carter does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Carter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8336 Carter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8336 Carter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8336 Carter does not have units with air conditioning.

