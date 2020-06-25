All apartments in Overland Park
8319 West 91st Terrace
8319 West 91st Terrace

8319 West 91st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8319 West 91st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Cherokee Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Split level in Overland Park! Great hardwood floors and large patio in backyard to enjoy the outdoors. Master bedroom has half bath for convenience. Finished lower-level for a great den, man cave or family room! 2 car for plenty of storage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify oura office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

