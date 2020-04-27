All apartments in Overland Park
8301 W 98Th St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

8301 W 98Th St

8301 West 98th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8301 West 98th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Sylvan Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5240730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 W 98Th St have any available units?
8301 W 98Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8301 W 98Th St currently offering any rent specials?
8301 W 98Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 W 98Th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 W 98Th St is pet friendly.
Does 8301 W 98Th St offer parking?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not offer parking.
Does 8301 W 98Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 W 98Th St have a pool?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not have a pool.
Does 8301 W 98Th St have accessible units?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 W 98Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 W 98Th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 W 98Th St does not have units with air conditioning.

