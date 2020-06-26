8201 W 121st Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

4 Bed Overland Park Home - Blue Valley Schools - This nice 4 bedroom home with easy access to 69 hwy and 435 is located in the award winning Blue Valley School district. Nicely maintained home with fenced yard and finished basement. Lots of storage and huge master bedroom closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Come and see this one before it goes fast.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5030801)