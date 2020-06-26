4 Bed Overland Park Home - Blue Valley Schools - This nice 4 bedroom home with easy access to 69 hwy and 435 is located in the award winning Blue Valley School district. Nicely maintained home with fenced yard and finished basement. Lots of storage and huge master bedroom closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Come and see this one before it goes fast.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5030801)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8201 W 121st Terrace have any available units?
8201 W 121st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.