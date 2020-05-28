7870 W 158th Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

{7870} Two Master Suites + SS Appliances + Ext. Maint. Provided! - This townhome is the definition of turnkey rental!



New construction in the lovely Rock Wood Commons which includes all exterior maintenance, water and trash service!



You won't believe all the space in this home, with over 2200sqft you'll have plenty of room for everything!!



Living room, dining room & kitchen all open w/ walkout to private patio area!



Upstairs you will find 2 master bedroom suites each with a large closet and full bathroom!



Finished basement/3rd bedroom perfect for entertaining and includes a full bathroom also!



Less than 1 mile from BV school complex. Easy living - lock & leave home!



Elementary: Cedar Hills

Middle school: Pleasant Ridge

High school: Blue Valley West



No Pets Allowed



