Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:34 AM

7870 W 158th Court

7870 158th Court · No Longer Available
Location

7870 158th Court, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
{7870} Two Master Suites + SS Appliances + Ext. Maint. Provided! - This townhome is the definition of turnkey rental!

New construction in the lovely Rock Wood Commons which includes all exterior maintenance, water and trash service!

You won't believe all the space in this home, with over 2200sqft you'll have plenty of room for everything!!

Living room, dining room & kitchen all open w/ walkout to private patio area!

Upstairs you will find 2 master bedroom suites each with a large closet and full bathroom!

Finished basement/3rd bedroom perfect for entertaining and includes a full bathroom also!

Less than 1 mile from BV school complex. Easy living - lock & leave home!

Elementary: Cedar Hills
Middle school: Pleasant Ridge
High school: Blue Valley West

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3833975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 W 158th Court have any available units?
7870 W 158th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7870 W 158th Court have?
Some of 7870 W 158th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 W 158th Court currently offering any rent specials?
7870 W 158th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 W 158th Court pet-friendly?
No, 7870 W 158th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7870 W 158th Court offer parking?
Yes, 7870 W 158th Court offers parking.
Does 7870 W 158th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7870 W 158th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 W 158th Court have a pool?
No, 7870 W 158th Court does not have a pool.
Does 7870 W 158th Court have accessible units?
No, 7870 W 158th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 W 158th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7870 W 158th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
