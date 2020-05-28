7836 Eby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully renovated spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling for an open feel. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

No Vouchers.

Open House Saturday 9th March from 1pm to 2:30 pm please stop by.