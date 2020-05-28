All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7836 Eby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7836 Eby Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7836 Eby Lane

7836 Eby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7836 Eby Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully renovated spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling for an open feel. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
No Vouchers.
Open House Saturday 9th March from 1pm to 2:30 pm please stop by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Eby Lane have any available units?
7836 Eby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Eby Lane have?
Some of 7836 Eby Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Eby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Eby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Eby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Eby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7836 Eby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7836 Eby Lane offers parking.
Does 7836 Eby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Eby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Eby Lane have a pool?
No, 7836 Eby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Eby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7836 Eby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Eby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7836 Eby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City