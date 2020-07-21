All apartments in Overland Park
7830 Eby Lane

7830 Eby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7830 Eby Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacous fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with an additional living room, bedroom and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday March 7 from 9am to 10:30. please stop by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Eby Lane have any available units?
7830 Eby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 Eby Lane have?
Some of 7830 Eby Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Eby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Eby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Eby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7830 Eby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7830 Eby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Eby Lane offers parking.
Does 7830 Eby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 Eby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Eby Lane have a pool?
No, 7830 Eby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7830 Eby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7830 Eby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Eby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 Eby Lane has units with dishwashers.
