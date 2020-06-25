All apartments in Overland Park
Location

7827 W 158th Ct, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7827 W 158th Ct Available 08/03/19 Gorgeous South Overland Park Townhome-Available beginning of August! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/937359?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

You will be amazed by this beautiful town-home in Rock Ridge! Corner end unit with tons of natural sunlight!! This entire unit is refinished and is like brand new!! Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Large open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and new tile flooring. Modern and trendy light fixtures throughout. One car garage with opener, full finished basement with a full tiled bath that can be used as a multi-purpose room or second living area. Laundry upstairs off the master bedroom. Master bedroom complete with master bath and walk in closets! Don't miss this one it will not last long!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4987850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 W 158th Ct have any available units?
7827 W 158th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7827 W 158th Ct have?
Some of 7827 W 158th Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 W 158th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7827 W 158th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 W 158th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7827 W 158th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7827 W 158th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7827 W 158th Ct offers parking.
Does 7827 W 158th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7827 W 158th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 W 158th Ct have a pool?
No, 7827 W 158th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7827 W 158th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7827 W 158th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 W 158th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7827 W 158th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
