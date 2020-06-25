Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7827 W 158th Ct Available 08/03/19 Gorgeous South Overland Park Townhome-Available beginning of August! - Get on the waiting list here:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/937359?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



You will be amazed by this beautiful town-home in Rock Ridge! Corner end unit with tons of natural sunlight!! This entire unit is refinished and is like brand new!! Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Large open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and new tile flooring. Modern and trendy light fixtures throughout. One car garage with opener, full finished basement with a full tiled bath that can be used as a multi-purpose room or second living area. Laundry upstairs off the master bedroom. Master bedroom complete with master bath and walk in closets! Don't miss this one it will not last long!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE4987850)