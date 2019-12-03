7704 West 154th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Blue Valley - Overland Park, Blue Valley schools 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen including large pantry and granite counter top. Newer designer carpet with extra room in the basement. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet. All trim and doors in the home is newly painted white. Backyard is great for play and a large deck to enjoy the evenings on. Washer and Dryer provided. Extra Large two car garage and finished basement.



18 Month Lease - $1795/month

12 Month Lease - $1880/month



(RLNE4494272)