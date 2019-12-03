All apartments in Overland Park
7704 West 154th Terrace
7704 West 154th Terrace

7704 West 154th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7704 West 154th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Blue Valley - Overland Park, Blue Valley schools 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen including large pantry and granite counter top. Newer designer carpet with extra room in the basement. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet. All trim and doors in the home is newly painted white. Backyard is great for play and a large deck to enjoy the evenings on. Washer and Dryer provided. Extra Large two car garage and finished basement.

18 Month Lease - $1795/month
12 Month Lease - $1880/month

(RLNE4494272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

