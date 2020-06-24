7627 West 154th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***MOVE IN SPECIAL** 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!



Are you looking for a spacious home in Overland Park? Then this home is for you!



This three bedroom and two bath home is great for any family. The property features a stunning kitchen with an island, ceramic flooring in the bathroom and very large closet space in each bedroom. The home also has a finished basement and comes with a washer and dryer! Another magnificent part of the home is outside, which is a huge fenced-in, personal park of a backyard, complete with two decks, one overlooking the park and other is covered, perfect for those hot summer days. The home is also a part of the Blue Valley School District.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.