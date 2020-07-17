All apartments in Overland Park
7411 W. 56th S.t.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7411 W. 56th S.t

7411 West 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7411 West 56th Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7411 W. 56th S.t Available 03/22/19 Bright and Sunny Remodeled Mission Townhome -
With tons of natural light and premium upgrades, you are sure to fall head over heels for this stunning townhome!

The huge windows in the main living space allow the natural light to pour into every single room in this home. The home has been newly renovated and features beautiful granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures throughout. There is an attached 1 car garage and tons of storage space in the basement along with washer and dryer hookups.

The large master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings and ample closet space!

Make sure to check out this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE3560163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7411 W. 56th S.t have any available units?
7411 W. 56th S.t doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 W. 56th S.t have?
Some of 7411 W. 56th S.t's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 W. 56th S.t currently offering any rent specials?
7411 W. 56th S.t is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 W. 56th S.t pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 W. 56th S.t is pet friendly.
Does 7411 W. 56th S.t offer parking?
Yes, 7411 W. 56th S.t offers parking.
Does 7411 W. 56th S.t have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 W. 56th S.t does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 W. 56th S.t have a pool?
No, 7411 W. 56th S.t does not have a pool.
Does 7411 W. 56th S.t have accessible units?
No, 7411 W. 56th S.t does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 W. 56th S.t have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 W. 56th S.t does not have units with dishwashers.

