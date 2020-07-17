Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7411 W. 56th S.t Available 03/22/19 Bright and Sunny Remodeled Mission Townhome -

With tons of natural light and premium upgrades, you are sure to fall head over heels for this stunning townhome!



The huge windows in the main living space allow the natural light to pour into every single room in this home. The home has been newly renovated and features beautiful granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures throughout. There is an attached 1 car garage and tons of storage space in the basement along with washer and dryer hookups.



The large master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings and ample closet space!



Make sure to check out this property today!



