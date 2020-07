7177 W. 56TH TERRACE

Amenities

JOHNSON COUNTY RENOVATED DUPLEX! GREAT FEATURES! - Property Id: 190283



RECENTLY UPDATED METCALF 56 DUPLEX WITH VAULTED CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM. FIREPLACE, FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR, BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS AND FLOORING! ALSO INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES! NEW WOOD PLANK FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM ALONG WITH NEW CARPET IN FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOMS, PLUS NEW VINYL IN BOTH BATHROOMS! ALL NEW BLINDS, CEILING FAN AND MORE! ATTACHED GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC OPENER, PATIO WITH PRIVACY FENCE DIVIDER AND FENCED PERIMETER. **LAWN CARE PROVIDED.** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR RESTAURANTS, PARKS, GROCERY STORES, SHOPPING AND HIGHWAYS. ALSO IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA.



NOTE: **WILL CONSIDER SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT.**

HISTORY OF PAYING RENT IN THIS PRICE RANGE PREFERRED ALONG WITH CREDIT CHECK.

