7138 Beverly St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch Home - 4 Bed, 2 full bath ranch with full garage & double driveway. All new paint, quaint front porch, fenced yard & brick patio! Newer HVAC & HWH. You'll love the Large kitchen - new cabinets even have quiet-close drawers, nice counter-tops & French doors! Laundry room can be in hall off of kitchen - OR - in the garage. Just two blocks from Sante Fe Trail Elementary school, Great Shawnee Mission School District. Great Location, with easy access to anywhere.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4220086)