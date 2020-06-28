All apartments in Overland Park
7138 Beverly St

7138 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

7138 Beverly Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Prairie View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch Home - 4 Bed, 2 bath ranch with full garage & double driveway. All new paint, quaint front porch, fenced yard & brick patio! Newer HVAC & HWH. You'll love the Large kitchen - new cabinets even have quiet-close drawers, nice counter-tops & French doors! Laundry room can be in hall off of kitchen - OR - in the garage. Just two blocks from Sante Fe Trail Elementary school, Great Shawnee Mission School District. Great Location, with easy access to anywhere.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4220086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

