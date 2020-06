Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Another great listing from Kate and Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! Excellent Location! Walk in to formal living room and straight ahead is an open kitchen. The dining room off the kitchen also leads out into your fenced in backyard. Head upstairs where you will find all three bedrooms. Covered porch looks out on beautifully landscaped yard with in ground sprinkler system. Enjoy this lovingly maintained home near Milburn Golf & Country Club and Antioch Park!