6700 W 81ST

Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Overland Park - This beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot and is located in Overland Park.

The kitchen is very spacious and is furnished with granite countertops, a stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

The home also features a 1 car garage, central air conditioning, gas heat, a fully fenced back yard, and a full size washer & dryer set that will be provided but not maintained.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

This home does not offer a basement.



Cats/ Small Dogs Allowed



For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4976600)