All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 6632 Metcalf Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6632 Metcalf Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6632 Metcalf Ave

6632 Metcalf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6632 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66202
Arrowhead Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/217fe1b091 ---- Cooming soon!

This two-story 3-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in the Shawnee Mission school distrcit.
This new home includes: newly refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels a brand new kitchen with designer tile floor, stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets and modern finishes.
This home also features an updated bathroom with designer tile, central heating/cooling throughout, large airy windows and much more!

It also has a garage, basement and a yard!

The home is located in a desirable Overland Park neighborhood and in the Shawnee Mission school district, just a short drive to downtown Kansas City, KU Medical Center, the Country Club Plaza and much more!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1150.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $800.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1250 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 24 months Square Footage: 1008 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/13 House Number: 6632 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Metcalf Ave have any available units?
6632 Metcalf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 Metcalf Ave have?
Some of 6632 Metcalf Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 Metcalf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Metcalf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Metcalf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Metcalf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Metcalf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6632 Metcalf Ave offers parking.
Does 6632 Metcalf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Metcalf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Metcalf Ave have a pool?
No, 6632 Metcalf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Metcalf Ave have accessible units?
No, 6632 Metcalf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Metcalf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Metcalf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City