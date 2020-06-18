6632 Metcalf Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/217fe1b091 ---- Cooming soon!



This two-story 3-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in the Shawnee Mission school distrcit.

This new home includes: newly refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels a brand new kitchen with designer tile floor, stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets and modern finishes.

This home also features an updated bathroom with designer tile, central heating/cooling throughout, large airy windows and much more!



It also has a garage, basement and a yard!



The home is located in a desirable Overland Park neighborhood and in the Shawnee Mission school district, just a short drive to downtown Kansas City, KU Medical Center, the Country Club Plaza and much more!



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1150.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $800.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.



Security Deposit: 1250 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 24 months Square Footage: 1008 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/13 House Number: 6632 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside