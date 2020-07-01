All apartments in Overland Park
6621 W 73rd St
6621 W 73rd St

6621 West 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6621 West 73rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Maple Crest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92712af04a ---- Very sharp remodel just completed, includes all new trim and wall paint, gleeming dark hardwood floors, tile, cabinets, and countertops. Large living room with lots of windows, galley type kitchen with new luxury cabinets, granite countertops, appliances including stainless refrigerator, big dining area. Three roomy bedrooms all with great light and closet space, Completely remodeled bath. Partially finished basement includes rec room, laundry, storage/workshop, and 1/2 bath.Like most homes of this age, the basement will sometimes get wet floors (Not flooded) after heavy rains.The home is located on a corner lot with big mature trees, near all the retail and dining at 75th and Metcalf and Downtown Overland Park. Sorry, NO PETS. AVAILABLE: JUNE 24 LEASE TERM: One or more years ROOMS: Living Room 20 x 11 hardwood Dining Rooom 12 x 7 tile Kitchen 8 x 8 tile Bedroom 1 12 x 11 hardwood Bedroom 2 12 x 10 hardwood Bedroom 3 12 x 12 hardwood Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 W 73rd St have any available units?
6621 W 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 W 73rd St have?
Some of 6621 W 73rd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 W 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6621 W 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 W 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 6621 W 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 6621 W 73rd St offer parking?
No, 6621 W 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 6621 W 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 W 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 W 73rd St have a pool?
No, 6621 W 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 6621 W 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 6621 W 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 W 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 W 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

