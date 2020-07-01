6621 W 73rd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92712af04a ---- Very sharp remodel just completed, includes all new trim and wall paint, gleeming dark hardwood floors, tile, cabinets, and countertops. Large living room with lots of windows, galley type kitchen with new luxury cabinets, granite countertops, appliances including stainless refrigerator, big dining area. Three roomy bedrooms all with great light and closet space, Completely remodeled bath. Partially finished basement includes rec room, laundry, storage/workshop, and 1/2 bath.Like most homes of this age, the basement will sometimes get wet floors (Not flooded) after heavy rains.The home is located on a corner lot with big mature trees, near all the retail and dining at 75th and Metcalf and Downtown Overland Park. Sorry, NO PETS. AVAILABLE: JUNE 24 LEASE TERM: One or more years ROOMS: Living Room 20 x 11 hardwood Dining Rooom 12 x 7 tile Kitchen 8 x 8 tile Bedroom 1 12 x 11 hardwood Bedroom 2 12 x 10 hardwood Bedroom 3 12 x 12 hardwood Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable