6111 FLOYD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Overland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Overland Park near the Johnson Drive shopping area & restaurants.

The home offers newer hardwood floors and an open kitchen with access to the deck and fully fenced backyard. The kitchen itself offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and a microwave. The bathroom has also been updated as well . There is a decorative fireplace in the living room and the home has a full unfinished basement.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



