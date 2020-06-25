All apartments in Overland Park
6111 FLOYD
6111 FLOYD

6111 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Floyd Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Overland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Overland Park near the Johnson Drive shopping area & restaurants.
The home offers newer hardwood floors and an open kitchen with access to the deck and fully fenced backyard. The kitchen itself offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and a microwave. The bathroom has also been updated as well . There is a decorative fireplace in the living room and the home has a full unfinished basement.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2325923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
