5710 W 101st Ter

Available 1/15/2019! Another great listing by Kate Howard and the Renter's Warehouse team! Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with the most amazing added feature you don't expect to find! Hardwood floors throughout entire home, fresh paint, and a finished basement! Fenced in backyard, massive deck, a full sunroom, and all the storage space you could need! All appliances come with the home, including washer/dryer! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, security deposit equal to 1 month's rent + fees. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.